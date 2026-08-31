Aiyedatiwa orders immediate intervention on Iwaro–Oka federal highway

By Dayo Johnson

Ondo State Government has commenced immediate remedial intervention on the damaged portion of the Iwaro–Oka Road in Oka-Akoko, a federal highway in Akoko South West Local Government Area.

The intervention followed growing concerns over the recent damage on the road. Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa directed the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Engr. Ayorinde Abiola Olawoye, to take immediate action.

In compliance with the directive, the Commissioner on Thursday led technical experts from the State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to the affected section for an on-the-spot assessment. Equipment and personnel were subsequently mobilised for the remedial works.

Speaking to commuters, residents and stakeholders at the site, Olawoye said the intervention underscores Governor Aiyedatiwa’s commitment to the welfare of residents across the state, irrespective of whether a road is owned by the state or federal government.

He explained that the damage was caused by a natural occurrence and assured residents that government had assessed the situation and would ensure the affected section is fixed.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa has always prioritised the welfare of our people and remains committed to infrastructure development. Whether it is a state-owned road or a federal highway, once it is within Ondo State and directly affects our people, the Governor will swing into action,” he said.

“He directed me to be here this morning to assess the situation. What we have here is a natural occurrence. We have assessed it, and I can assure you that it will be fixed.”

The intervention attracted commendation from traditional and community leaders.

Receiving the state government delegation at his palace, the Olubaka of Oka, Oba Yusuf Adebori Adeleye, commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for his responsive approach to governance and continued commitment to the welfare of the people.

The monarch said the Governor had demonstrated that his administration is always attentive to the needs of communities across the state.

“Aiyedatiwa has always shown that he practises responsive and responsible governance. On behalf of our people, I say thank you to the Governor, the captain of our ship,” he said.

Also present at the site was the Executive Chairman of Akoko South West LGA, Hon. Ayo Ajana, alongside other community leaders and stakeholders.