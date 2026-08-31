Man City agree deal for Everton winger Ndiaye

Manchester City have agreed to sign Senegal winger Iliman Ndiaye from Everton in a deal worth £65 million ($88 million), according to reports on Monday.

City will pay an initial £60 million, with a potential further £5 million in add-on clauses.

Tottenham had also been linked with Ndiaye, but City appear to have won the race for the 26-year-old’s signature.

City’s interest in Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo was scuppered when the Reds refused to sanction a sale late in the transfer window without first securing a replacement.

That led City to turn their attention to Ndiaye, who is expected to undergo a medical with a view to completing his move before Tuesday’s 2200 GMT transfer deadline.

Ndiaye, who joined Everton from Marseille for £15 million two years ago, scored six goals for David Moyes’s side last season.

City’s imminent swoop for Ndiaye comes after they completed the £34.2 million signing of Brazilian winger Allan Elias from Palmeiras on Monday.

Ndiaye would be City’s fourth major signing since the end of last season after the arrivals of Elliot Anderson, Ayyoub Bouaddi and Allan.

There could still be further additions at the Etihad Stadium.

City’s former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is reportedly keen on a reunion with Blues midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who has been left out of the west Londoners’ last two matches.

After missing out on Ndiaye, Tottenham are believed to be in talks to sign Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk on a season-long loan.

AFP