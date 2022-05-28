.

John Alechenu, Abuja

Dignities and leading figures including Presidential aspirants have started arriving at the Velodrome of the MKO Abiola Stadium Abuja, the venue of the Peoples Democratic Party Special Convention / Presidential primary.

So far, Chairman of the Convention Committee, Senator David Mark, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, his Benue State counterpart, Samual Ortom, the Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, and former Benue State Governor, Senator Gabriel Suswam, as well as delegates from most of the 36 states of the federation, have arrived.