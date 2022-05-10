.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

WORRIED by the spate of insecurity in Nigeria, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, yesterday, urged the military to develop a technologically-driven security architecture in its fight against insurgency and other violent crimes in the country.

He charged the armed forces to make it a priority to proactively engage and partner communities, calling on military authorities to prioritise the welfare of officers and men of the armed forces to motivate its personnel.

Okowa, at the 2022 Defence Retreat, tagged “Asaba 2022,” with the theme “Shaping the Armed Forces of Nigeria for Current and Future Security Challenges,” in Asaba, said the armed forces might possess sophisticated weapons but that without a motivated personnel, they would not achieve desired result.

He said: “As we try to evolve ways of tackling multifaceted security challenges in our country, another matter requiring priority attention is the welfare of our soldiers at the frontlines.

“It is my view that we can have all the sophisticated weaponry and excellent logistics but without motivated and satisfied personnel all our efforts will come to naught.

“It is, therefore, imperative that we place premium on their welfare so that they will discharge their duties with utmost pride and enthusiasm.

“In the same vein, honouring soldiers who die in the battlefront is the most powerful message we can send about serving our country sacrificially.”

Commending the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, for his outstanding military accomplishments, he described him as “a great patriot, who has made us proud in various ways through his faithful stewardship in the Nigerian Army.”

In his remarks, Special Guest of Honour on the occasion and Minister of Defence, Major-Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd), said the retreat was necessary to review the operations of the military and tailor them to meet the country’s security challenges.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Irabor, in his welcome address, explained that the four-day brainstorming event by top echelon of serving and retired military officers would help reshape the military towards fighting future security challenges.

Irabor said the ultimate desire of everyone at this crucial time in our national history was to rid the country of the menace being faced in the country and to sustain public confidence in the military.

The defence retreat was attended by Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume; Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Zubairu Adamu and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Oladayo Amao, among others.