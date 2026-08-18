2027: YPP ready for campaigns, kicks against N150m billboard fee

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Young Progressive Party (YPP) has declared its readiness to commence campaigns ahead of the 2027 elections, saying its manifesto remains the blueprint for engaging Nigerians and seeking their support.

The party said its message was already clear: to build an egalitarian society where the Nigerian citizen remains the nation’s greatest resource, with leadership focused on the interests and welfare of the people.

“The YPP has always been prepared for the commencement of campaigns,” the party said, adding that its manifesto remained the blueprint for engaging Nigerians and seeking their support.

The YPP also kicked against the N150 million fee reportedly imposed on presidential campaign billboards in Cross River State, describing it as prohibitive and capable of undermining a level playing field for political parties and candidates.

“Democracy should not become a preserve of only the wealthy or the privileged,” it warned, arguing that such charges could create another barrier for smaller parties without the financial muscle of the major parties.

The party further faulted the use of government regulations and excessive charges to create obstacles for political opponents, cautioning those in power to remember that political fortunes can change.

“Political power is transient, and those who wield it today must remember that they may be in opposition tomorrow,” the YPP said.

On its broader agenda, the party said Nigeria’s development required visionary, selfless and people-centred leadership rather than leaders driven by personal, political or sectional interests.

“Developing Nigeria is not rocket science,” the party said, stressing that the country needed leadership that placed the interests and welfare of citizens above personal, political or sectional interests.

The YPP maintained that every political party and candidate should have a fair opportunity to present their ideas to voters, insisting that the electorate, rather than financial barriers, should determine who wins their mandate.

“Nigerians, not excessive billboard fees or other artificial barriers, should ultimately decide who deserves their mandate,” the party said.