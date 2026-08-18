Kano launches N27.8bn ICT, CBT project to take digital exams to grassroots

Gov. Abba Yusuf

The Kano State Government has awarded contracts worth ₦27.8 billion for the construction of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Computer-Based Test (CBT) Centres across its 44 Local Government Areas.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Mohammed Tajo-Othman, disclosed this during the contract award ceremony held at the ministry on Tuesday in Kano.

This is contained in a statement by the ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Aminu Bello-Sani, on Tuesday in Kano.

He quoted the commissioner as saying that the initiative was aimed at expanding access to digital learning, e-examinations, and technology skills for the teeming youth at the grassroots.

The commissioner described the project as another historic milestone in the history of Kano State.

“This historic achievement would not have been possible without the vision and foresight of Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf.

“By bringing ICT/CBT centres to every local government area, we are taking digital opportunities closer to our people and preparing our youth for the future,” the commissioner stated.

Tajo-Othman explained that each centre would be equipped with modern facilities, including a high-capacity internet server network, 300 computers, and an uninterrupted power supply system powered by the national grid, solar energy, and standby generators.

According to him, a project of this magnitude is the first of its kind across all local government areas in the country, and is expected to be completed within 16 to 18 weeks.

He listed the awarded companies as Odaleg Properties and Constructions Limited, Aytaam Construction Limited, Trusted Development, KODAK PRIME, VIND R&D PARTNERSHIP Limited, and CORNERSTONE CONSTRUCTION & ENGINEERING Limited.

The commissioner further disclosed that the overall supervision and quality assurance would be handled by Vivid R&D Partnership Limited as Project Consultant.

In their response, the awarded contractors appreciated the Kano State Government for finding them worthy to handle the project.

They pledged to execute the work according to the required standards and within the stipulated timeframe.

The commissioner further explained that teams from the local government areas and the ministry would conduct regular site inspections to ensure quality delivery.

He noted that the centres were expected to create jobs and support examination bodies such as the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), West African Examinations Council (WAEC), and National Examination Council (NECO).

The centre, Tajo-Othman said, would also provide platforms for digital skills training across the state. (NAN)