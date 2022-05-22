Widow of engineer lynched by Lagos Okada mob narrates last conversation with husband

Some of the seized okada.

By Esther Onyegbula

When the widow of 37-year-old Sunday-David Umoh, sound engineer, spoke to her husband in the afternoon of that fateful Thursday, never in her wildest imagination did it occur to her that it was the last time she would hear his voice as he was lynched and burnt by irate motorcycle operators at Admiralty Way in Lekki area of Lagos.

Umoh, a member of Legacy 360 band, was lynched and his body set ablaze at Beer Bar, Admiralty Way Lekki where he had gone to play with his band.

The victim reportedly met his death while attempting to mediate between his colleague identified as Phillip and a commercial motorcyclist over one hundred naira transport fare dispute which snowballed into a mob attack and he was killed while two others are still lying critically ill in hospital.

Recounting his last conversation with her husband, 36-year-old Grace Bolu Umoh, who was yet to believe that her husband was dead when Sunday Vanguard visited her at the family residence in Lagos, said. “The last discussion I had with him was on the Uber booking he ordered on my behalf.

“He mixed up the booking. He put the designation as pick up point and pick up point as the destination while booking the cab that would take me to Ajao Estate where I had a programme to attend.

“While at the programme I missed his call. So, I called him back to know why he called and he apologised for mixing up the booking details.

“He had left home on Tuesday. Normally he would leave home on Tuesdays because he worked as sound engineer at Church of God Mission International on the Island during the day and in the evening, if they had a show, he played for a band called Legacy 360 band.

“That band plays on Thursdays and Fridays. That fateful Thursday they went to play at Beer Bar.

“Most times when they arrived at their destination, he would send me his location which he did on that day he was killed.

“I was expecting him to call that night but he didn’t. I kept calling him but his number wasn’t going through, so I felt maybe his battery was flat and he will call me the following day after the show.

“But he didn’t call. So I kept calling the next day and there was no response before I received the phone call on Friday, May 13 at about 3 pm.

“I was told that my husband was dead.

I had to rush down to my dad’s church.

“I was in shock. I didn’t understand what they were saying, so I gave the phone to my father.

“It was like I wasn’t hearing what they were saying properly. I abandoned my one year and four months old baby with the Uber driver that was supposed to bring us back home.

“I am shattered, it was later I took my baby from the Uber driver. Up till now, it seems like I am dreaming.

“Our kids always had video calls with him.

“One is five years old; the other is 16 months old. Since we lost my husband, our 16 months old baby has been shouting ‘da da’ (that’s what he called his daddy). At night he always cries”.

Nightmare

The mother of two narrated further: “I didn’t have any premonition that my husband will be murdered.

But the day before they killed him, Wednesday, I had a dream that I followed someone to a gathering where I was asked to share my testimony to encourage others.

“The person who invited me told me to share my testimony of how I waited for long before I had children because I actually waited for four years.

“I had miscarriages before I had my first child and I waited for another four years before I had my second baby.

“I said ‘no, I am coming here for the first time, you don’t know who you would be encouraging here’, so I decided to share my testimony to encourage people.

“But as I began to share my testimony, a dog emerged from nowhere and began to chase me in the dream in the presence of everyone there.

“I ran to a separate building till someone saved me.

“When I thought the dog had left the vicinity, I went back to the gathering and saw the dog again; this time I stood and faced the dog which stood on two legs,.

“I said ‘you can’t stop my testimony’ before I woke up.

“I prayed about it. I called my husband and told him about it we prayed about it.”

Describing her late husband, the widow who works at Ijede LCDA as a Senior Technical Officer in the Mechanical, Infrastructure Department said, “We have been married for nine years. We celebrated our ninth wedding anniversary on April 6 this year.

“He was loving and caring and went all out for people, not just his family.

“He was gifted with his hands, there was no handiwork he couldn’t do with his hands, he would repair cars, and you will think he was a mechanic. He would fix electrical faults. He would fix the stage in the church where I worship. He worked with Pastor Paul Adefarasin during the Experience programmes of 2019, 2020 and 2021.

“I will miss the care. I will miss him dearly. I was in a loan mess last year and the creditor was saying different things about me but my husband stood with me.

“He started paying the loan gradually, that is why he took two jobs. He paid for my PGD programme; he had plans for me to do my master’s.

“He was also building up his sound workshop. My husband and I were planning for his mother’s 70th birthday later in the year”. Bolu pleaded with the police to get justice for her husband.

“For the sake of my little children, my husband deserves justice. Justice should be served, I want security for my children, I am just a civil servant,” she said.