2027: Abiodun promises 2m votes for Tinubu

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State is fully prepared for the 2027 general elections, Governor Dapo Abiodun declared on Thursday, as thousands of party supporters and members of Caucus 7202 converged on the Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu-Ode, for a mega rally in support of the party’s governorship candidate, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as Yayi.

The rally, which drew supporters from the 20 local government areas of the state, underscored the growing mobilisation of the APC ahead of the elections and provided a major platform for the party and its support groups to reaffirm their commitment to victory in 2027.

Addressing the gathering, Abiodun said the massive turnout was a clear demonstration of the APC’s strength, unity and readiness for the elections, noting that the party had built a formidable grassroots structure across the state.

He said the achievements of his administration over the past seven years had provided a strong platform for the APC to seek the continued confidence of the people of Ogun State.

The governor also commended the peaceful conduct of the party’s activities, describing the emergence of its candidates, particularly Adeola, as a significant development in the political history of the state.

According to him, the unity and maturity displayed by party members had strengthened the APC and positioned it for victory in the coming elections.

Abiodun expressed confidence in Adeola’s ability to provide effective leadership if elected governor, citing his experience, exposure and years of service in the public sector.

He charged APC members and supporters to intensify grassroots mobilisation, stressing the need to take the party’s message and achievements to every ward and community across the state.

The governor also reaffirmed Ogun’s commitment to delivering two million votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Adeola, in his remarks, described Abiodun as a “silent achiever,” saying the governor’s seven years in office had witnessed monumental achievements and laid a solid foundation for the future development of the state.

He pledged, if elected, to build on the achievements of the present administration and sustain the development trajectory of the state.

The APC governorship candidate also dismissed claims of any working arrangement between him and opposition political parties ahead of the 2027 elections, urging APC members to remain vigilant and reject what he described as overtures from opposition elements.

Adeola said the APC was fully prepared for the elections, with the structures, organisation and support required to retain power in Ogun State.

He expressed appreciation to various support groups, particularly Caucus 7202, for their commitment to his aspiration and those of other APC candidates.

Adeola noted that more than 90 per cent of members of the group were not affiliated with any political party, describing their mobilisation for the APC as a demonstration of their confidence in the party and its candidates.

He urged Caucus 7202 and other support groups to expand their mobilisation efforts and reach more voters across the state.

Also speaking, the Ogun State APC Chairman, Chief Yemi Sanusi, charged party members to take the APC manifesto to the grassroots and educate voters on the party’s programmes, policies and achievements.

Sanusi said effective voter education, sustained grassroots engagement and disciplined mobilisation would be critical to the party’s success in 2027.

The Director-General of Caucus 7202, Moctar Koiki, said the organisation was an independent political support group established in Ogun State to mobilise support for the APC and its candidates ahead of the 2027 elections.

Koiki disclosed that the group had about 180,000 members across the state, with more than 90 per cent of them being non-partisan.

He said Caucus 7202 was committed to mobilising support for President Tinubu, Governor Abiodun’s senatorial ambition and Adeola’s governorship bid.

Koiki added that the group would deploy its structures across the 20 local government areas to mobilise voters and work for the victory of the APC and its candidates in the 2027 elections.