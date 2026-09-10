Remi Tinubu

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

Nigeria’s first lady and wife of President Bola Tinubu, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has identified Ndigbo as very nice set of people worthy of partnering with in all it’s ramifications.

Mrs. Tinubu who made the observation at Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, Anambra State capital during her one-day official visit to the state and civic reception, shortly after she was conferred with a Chieftaincy title of “Ugoeze Anambra” (Royal Eagle), by the state council of traditional rules led by its Chairman, Igwe Chidubem Iweka III of Obosi Kingdom, said she was highly impressed with the warm reception accorded her by Anambra people and disclosed that she would come back to the state to show her appreciation in due course.

Mrs. Tinubu who had earlier commissioned a Technological Centre at the Federal Polytechnic, Oko in Orumba South Local Government Area of the state, described Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration as very superb, adding that he has done so much so that he has become the talk of the country in terms of his quality leadership.

She also praised Soludo’s wife, Nonye for empowering as much as 5,000 indigents in the state, adding that she would give N100,000 to each of the beneficiaries to augment Mrs. Soludo’s empowerment scheme.

According to her, “I didn’t come here for campaign but as a Nigerian. I will come back in due course because Ndigbo are very nice people and trustworthy”.

She disclosed that she was in Anambra State and other states in the South-East not for political campaigns but as a Nigerian, stressing that she would return to the region for campaign when the time comes.

She said the visit was aimed at fostering unity among Nigerians and supporting citizens, regardless of their political affiliations or geographical locations.

“I am not in the state for political campaign but as a united country, men and women, the citizens must be their brothers’ keepers wherever they are,” she stated.