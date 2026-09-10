West Ham’s Alvarez denies kidnapping allegations, threatens legal action

By Adegboyega Adeleye

West Ham midfielder Edson Alvarez has categorically denied allegations linking him to a kidnapping plot in Mexico, saying he has instructed his legal team to pursue action against those making or spreading false claims.

According to a report by talkSPORT, the Mexico international broke his silence in a statement posted on social media after reports in his native country attempted to associate him with the alleged incident.

Alvarez said he had previously chosen not to respond to the reports but felt compelled to speak after his name and image continued to be linked to the matter.

“I categorically reject any allegation or attempt to associate my name with events, conflicts, or conduct that are entirely unrelated to me,” Alvarez said.

The 28-year-old also questioned the basis of the allegations, saying no evidence had been presented to establish any involvement on his part.

“However, there are limits, and attributing knowledge, responsibility, or involvement in matters of this nature to me without presenting a single piece of evidence clearly crosses that line,” he added.

Alvarez said anyone with evidence of wrongdoing should take it to the appropriate authorities rather than make accusations through the media.

“If anyone believes they have evidence of any wrongdoing on my part, there are authorities, prosecutors, and courts before which they can present it,” he said.

The West Ham midfielder also addressed reports attempting to connect him to the matter through his former partner’s father, while making clear that he would not comment on the actions of third parties.

“It is not my place to confirm, deny, or comment on what may be said about third parties, but it is my responsibility to make one thing absolutely clear: I have nothing to do with the events being reported,” Alvarez said.

He subsequently revealed that his lawyers would consider legal action against anyone who makes or disseminates what he considers to be false allegations against him.

“Given the seriousness of the statements that have been made, I have instructed my legal team to evaluate and pursue the appropriate legal action against any person who makes or disseminates false allegations against me,” he said.

Alvarez also defended his professional reputation, saying he had spent almost a decade avoiding media scandals and wanted his name to be associated with his work on and off the pitch.

“I come from a hardworking and honourable family that taught me that a reputation is built over many years through hard work, discipline, and conduct,” he said.

The Mexico captain said his priority remained his daughters, family and football career.

Alvarez joined West Ham from Ajax in 2023 and has made 74 appearances for the club. He also captained Mexico at the 2026 World Cup.

The allegations against him remain unproven, while Alvarez has firmly denied any involvement and says he is prepared to take legal action over the claims.