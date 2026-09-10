Troops rescue 13 kidnapped victims, intercept terrorist ammunition

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The Nigerian Army says troops have rescued 13 kidnapped victims, intercepted 300 rounds of ammunition and neutralised a suspected kidnapper in separate operations nationwide.

The military operational update made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday covered significant occurrences between Sept. 9 and Sept. 10.

The report stated that the operations also disrupted illegal bunkering, recovered suspected illegally refined petroleum products and intercepted a trailer conveying illegally mined ilmenite.

Under Operation MESA, it said the troops of 195 Battalion rescued 10 kidnapped victims and recovered the corpse of another victim in Elon/Ikakumo Forest, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo.

The report added that the rescued victims and recovered corpse were handed over to the police at Ibilolo Division for further action.

Under Operation ENDURING PEACE, it said the troops of Sector 6 neutralised a suspected kidnapper at Angwan Boka, Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau.

According to the report, other suspected kidnappers fled following the engagement, while troops recovered a locally fabricated AK-47 rifle and six rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition.

“In another operation, troops responded to sporadic shootings by suspected kidnappers along the Jos-Makurdi road in Riyom.

“The intervention forced the criminals to abandon three abducted persons who sustained gunshot wounds, while the kidnappers fled with two other victims.

“The rescued victims were evacuated to the Primary Health Centre, Riyom, for medical attention, while efforts continued to rescue the two remaining abductees,” it said.

The report further revealed that troops of Sector 8 conducted a fighting patrol to Kogul village, Mangu Local Government Area, where they engaged suspected militias.

It said the troops forced the suspected militias to withdraw, while one soldier sustained a gunshot wound and was evacuated to General Hospital, Mangu, for treatment.

According to the report, troops intercepted four cattle found grazing on a farmland without a herder in Manja community, Mangu, while the cattle were taken into military custody for further action.

Under Operation FANSAN YAMMA, the report said troops apprehended a suspected terrorist logistics supplier in Buruku town, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna.

According to the report, the female suspect was apprehended with 300 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition concealed in her bag.

It revealed that preliminary interrogation revealed that the suspect travelled from Zamfara to Lafia, where she allegedly received the ammunition for onward delivery to Birnin Gwari.

“Under Joint Task Force South South, Operation DELTA SAFE, troops of 6 Division Garrison, arrested a suspected illegal bunkerer at Omoku, Rivers.

“The suspect was intercepted with a vehicle conveying eight 200-litre gallons containing substance suspected to be illegally refined automotive gas oil.

“In another operation, troops discovered three illegal refining sites in Okarki Forest, Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers.

“The sites contained crude oil, suspected illegally refined AGO, reservoirs, ovens, pipes and other equipment used for illegal refining activities.

“The troops recovered about 320 litres of stolen crude oil in six sacks and 1,080 litres of suspected illegally refined AGO,” the report said.

It added that troops of 246 Battalion intercepted a trailer conveying illegally mined ilmenite along the Tuomo-Bomadi road, Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta.

It said the trailer was subsequently moved to Headquarters Sector 1, JTF South South, for further action.

According to the report, the operation also recorded the recovery and burial of the corpse of a soldier who accidentally fell into the waters from a houseboat at Agoubiri, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa, on Sept. 6.

“In another development, troops of 63 Brigade Garrison arrested three suspected impostors wearing woodland camouflage and carrying plastic rifles along Infant Jesus Road, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta.

“The suspects claimed to be artists filming comedy skits, while 63 Provost Company commenced investigation into the source of the military kits.

“The suspects are expected to be handed over to the police for further action,” it added.

(NAN)