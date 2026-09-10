D’Tigress $100,000 cash, houses reward completed in one yr – Tinubu

Credit: FIBA

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has fulfilled the full package of presidential rewards promised to Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, with each player receiving the naira equivalent of $100,000 and each official $50,000, completing a package that also includes three-bedroom flats in Abuja and national honours.

The President, on his verified X handle, said: “Today, the rewards I promised our D’Tigress have been fully redeemed.” He added that “each player has received the naira equivalent of $100,000, while each official has received the equivalent of $50,000, completing their package of cash rewards, national honours and three-bedroom homes in Abuja.”

Tinubu emphasised the administrative rigour behind the payout: “For the first time, a Federal Government has fulfilled this scale of presidential sporting rewards in full within one year. We had to follow the processes required by law and ensure that every commitment was properly implemented. That took time, but a promise made must be a promise kept.”

Falcons and Eagles also in the reward pipeline

The President’s post also addressed rewards for other national teams. “We are also concluding the outstanding cash rewards for our Super Falcons,” he said, noting that “the Super Falcons players and officials have already received the title documents to their house allocations and National Honours certificates.”

Tinubu further stated: “Likewise, the promise of houses and national honours I made to Super Eagles players has since been redeemed. They deserve a country that keeps its word.”

Framing the payouts as a matter of national credibility, the President said: “Our athletes who bring honour to Nigeria deserve more than applause.

“They deserve a country that keeps its word.” He reiterated his pledge to Nigerian athletes: “My promise to every Nigerian Athlete is make NIGERIA proud, and come back to a grateful Nation.”

“Congratulations once again, our athletes. Nigeria is proud of you,” the President concluded.