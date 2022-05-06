Governor Dapo Abiodun

Ogun State Governor’s Elders Advisory Council has adopted Governor Dapo Abiodun for a second term in office.

Members of the GAC, led by Chief Olu Bisola Okuboyejo, unanimously endorsed Abiodun for second term at a meeting on Friday in Abeokuta, the state capital.

After several testimonies on the performance of the governor who was sworn in on May 29, 2019 for his first term, the Chairman of GAC called for a motion for endorsement from the elders.

The motion was subsequently moved by the former deputy governor of Ogun State, Senator Adegbenga Sefiu Kaka from Ogun East Senatorial District and supported by Chief Olu Agemo from Ogun West Senatorial District and Chief Segun Sowunmi from Central Senatorial District.

The Chairman later called for a voice vote and there was no dissenting voice.

Reacting, an emotional Governor Abiodun thanked the elders for the endorsement and promised never to take them for granted.

His words: “I didn’t get to know about this meeting until a couple of hours ago. I want to assure you that I sincerely appreciate you and will not take you for granted.

“I must thank my team, from my deputy governor, to the Speaker, Secretary to the State Government, Judiciary and the civil service.

“One can only be good as one’s team. I am really grateful to my good team. I also thanked the media for your balanced reporting, while hoping that we shall continue to enjoy your robust support in the years ahead.”

Earlier in his speech, Chief Okuboyejo remarked that “Prince Dapo Abiodun is a good example of Omoluwabi.

“The rare selling points for this administration are confirmation that projects inherited from previous administrations have been completed and upgraded where necessary.”