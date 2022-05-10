Dr. Ameyo Adadevoh

Lists APC chair Adamu, SGF, Ihekweazu, Abayomi, Rabiu for Productivity Award

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—THE Federal Government yesterday announced that it would confer posthumous awards on Late Dr Ameyo Adadevoh, who died from the Ebola virus while quarantining a patient, Patrick Sawyer, a Liberian in a medical facility in Lagos.

Also to be honoured is late Babatunde Lawal who until his death, was the Permanent Secretary of Cabinet Affairs Office in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation,

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the observance of the 19th National Productivity Day and Conferment of the National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) Award by the President on Thursday.

The minister listed some deserving individuals and organisations for the conferment of the National Productivity Order of Merit, NPOM Award for 2019 and 2020.

The individual awardees include the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha, immediate past Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chike Ihekweazu, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Dr Akin Aboyomi, industrialist and Chairman of BUA Cement, Abdusamad Rabiu and billionaire businessman, Mike Adenuga jnr.

According to him, the organisations shortlisted for the award include the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, Erisco Foods Limited, Financial Derivatives Limited Lagos, Crown Flour Mills Lagos and Tummy Tummy Foods Industry Limited.

Ngige said the Buhari administration has continued to exhibit dedication to the overall socio-economic growth and development of the nation in order to transform it for improved standard of living of all Nigerians.

He said: “The government is therefore conscious of the cardinal place of productivity in the realisation of the overall development of the nation.

“The priority areas vision for Nigeria is clear and achievable and the administration focuses on enhancing higher productivity as no nation can be self reliant and competitive in the international market without productivity improvement in all sectors of the economy.”

“This administration has successfully charted a path for economic growth and development for Nigeria with a new development plan. The Medium Term National Development Plan (MTNDP 2021-2025) succeeds the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) with focus on economic diversification, investment in infrastructure, security and good governance, educated and healthy population, poverty alleviation and economic and social development across the states.”

Ngige maintained that no nation can enhance the quality of lives of its citizens and be self reliant and competitive in the international market without productivity improvement in all sectors of the economy.

He described productivity as the most important determinant of social economic growth, wealth creation, employment generation and overall improved standard of living.

“Given the cardinal role of productivity, it is imperative that the citizenry be consistently reminded of the need for the development of a productive mindset that would ensure the productive growth of all sectors of the economy.”

The Director-General of the National Productivity Center, Dr. Kashim Akor, said those nominated for the award were selected on merit without any external influence.