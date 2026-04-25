Vanguard 2025 image maker award testament towards building trust – Information minister

The minister of information and national orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has described the Image Maker Award 2025, conferred on him by Vanguard Media Ltd, as a testament towards building trust and a broader communication ecosystem.

Idris gave the description in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday by his Media Aide, Rabiu Ibrahim.

He also described the award as a testament to his determination to supportmedia aide, the federal government’s reform efforts.

“The Award by Vanguard Media Limited, publishers of the Vanguard newspaper, is a testament to the determination to build trust and to the broader communication ecosystem supporting the federal government’s reform efforts.”

Idris received the award at an elaborate ceremony held on Friday in Lagos.

He said the recognition came at a pivotal time for Nigeria, marked by bold reforms and a commitment to repositioning the nation for sustainable growth.

“This award is a testament to the trust we strive to build with every Nigerian. Communication is at the heart of governance, and it must foster confidence, unity, and hope.

“Communication must not only inform but also build trust.”

He emphasised the importance of transparency and regular engagement with the public and the media, noting that fostering open dialogue has been crucial to bridging the gap between governance and public perception.

The minister also underscored the vital role of timely, accurate information in matters of national security.

He said that there was ongoing collaboration with security agencies and media partners to maintain public calm and strengthen confidence in government efforts.

He also recognised the indispensable roles of the media, government officials, and the ministry’s dedicated staff in advancing Nigeria’s communication framework.

Idris commended Vanguard Media Limited for its commitment to excellence and for celebrating national service.

“As we navigate major policy shifts—including the removal of fuel subsidies, foreign exchange reforms, and fiscal restructuring—our approach has centred on clarity, consistency, and credibility.

“We are committed to ensuring that government decisions are communicated with empathy and responsibility, always highlighting their long-term benefits for all Nigerians,” Idris said.

He reaffirmed his commitment to “upholding the highest standards of public communication, anchored on truth, transparency, and accountability.

According to him, the award is not an endpoint but a call to do more for the Nigerian people.

The award ceremony was attended by distinguished Nigerians, including Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State, Gov. Agbu Kefas of Taraba and the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

Others were the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Imaan Suleiman Ibrahim; the Bishop of the Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah; and a host of others. (NAN)