These are data from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on continuous voters registration, CVR.

The update is for quarter four, week three, 7a.m., Monday, May 2.

Fresh Registrants: 8,855,996

Completed Registration: 5,415,619

Type:

Online – 2,379,063

Physical – 3,036,556

Demographics:

Male: 2,688,246

Female: 2,727,373

PWDs: 45,412

Youths: 3,745,129