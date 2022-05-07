Colette Otusheso unveils ‘The Phoenix Project’

“Our society is ûlled with a large pool of resourceful, creative, and energetic young people seeking opportunities to advance and build rewarding careers borne out of passion.”



The above assertion by Colette Otusheso, Chief Executive Ofûcer of Nigeria’s leading digital, lifestyle and entertainment platform, Accelerate, rings true. Therefore, “The Phoenix Project”, an exciting learning platform aimed at expanding the creative potential of Nigeria’s youthful population was unveiled last weekend.



The brainchild of Colette – a seasoned marketing, communications, and project management professional, the new initiative, powered by Access Bank, aims to ûll the existing gap in the creative industry and provide the resources needed for individuals to succeed.

The Phoenix Project covers twelve knowledge areas grouped into three bundles; Film and Production, Business of Entertainment, and Social Media for Business. At the advanced level, high-achieving individuals will have access to the Phoenix Den, a seed fund designed to help participants soar and expand their creative endeavours.



The ûrst of its kind in Nigeria, facilitators include Kemi Lala Akindoju, Amaka Agbakoba and Uche Ugo. Others include, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Dapo Osaji, Adetoke Oluwo, Paul Okeugo and Umeeta Rabiu.