By Steve Oko

Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has won the senatorial ticket of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, for Abia South senatorial district.

Senator Abaribe who dumped the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, earlier in the week after pulling from the governorship race, was elected APGA senatorial flag bearer unopposed, by a mamoth crowd of delegates at the Azikiwe Road Aba, on Saturday evening.

The Returning Officer, Chief Lucky Erondu, announced Abaribe’s emergence amid thunderous ovation by a crowd of supporters, delegates and party faithful.

He was the sole candidate for the seat.

In his acceptance speech, Senator Abaribe, thanked the delegates for reposing confidence in him.

Promising not to disappoint his constituents, Abaribe vowed to sustain his fight for the enthronement of democracy, equity and justice.

He said he would help to return Abia State to APGA for total liberation from god-fatherism and despondency.

“This is the time to return the state to APGA. It’s a sruggle to liberate the state and reposition the South East.

” South East needs to identify with APGA as its own and a platform to recover its lost grounds”.

With his emergence as APGA flag bearer, the third-term Senator will be clashing with Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, who holds the PDP ticket; and Ho. Blessing Nwagba of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in the 2023 senatorial poll.