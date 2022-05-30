By David Odama

Muhammed Almakura, senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura’s Nephew has won the Lafia/ Obi federal constituency in the keenly contested primaries in Lafia.

Muhammed Almakura scored 36 votes to defeat his closest contestant, Abubakar Kigbo who scored 32 votes

The former Member of the House of Representatives who represented Lafia/Obi federal constituency between 2003 and 2011 clinched the ticket of the All Progressives Congress in the ongoing primary elections.

Announcing the result, the returning officer Dr. Musa Ogah-Ari, said Muhammed Al-Makura scored 36 votes to defeat the incumbent house of reps member, Mr Abubakar Sarki Dahiru who scored a total of 32 votes while Dr. Joseph Haruna Kigbu polled 23 votes.

According to Ogah Ari, Al-Makura scored the highest votes of 36 and is therefore returned elected, the incumbent house of reps member, Mr Abubakar Sarki Dahiru scored a total of 32 votes and Dr. Joseph Haruna Kigbu polled 23 votes.”

Speaking to journalists shortly after he was decleared winner of the primary election, Muhammed Al-Makura commended the peaceful process in which the election was conducted, thanking the delegates who voted for him as well as the electoral committee for the orderly manner the election ended, devoid of violence.

He, however, promised to represent members of his constituency well and address the issue of porverty by creating job opportunity to the unemployment youths if elected in the forthcoming general election in the state.

In the same vein, Sen. Tanko Almakura, has secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket unopposed to contest for Nasarawa South Senatorial seat in the 2023 general elections.

The Chairman of electoral committee, Abubakar Abbas said the delegates from the ten electoral wards in Nasarawa South Senatorial Zone affirmed Sen. Almakura to return to Senate unopposed in Lafia.

Speaking with the journalists shortly after the affirmation, Sen. Tanko Almakura said he was grateful to the people of his constituency for the gesture, trust and honour shown to him.

Tthe immediate past Governor of Nasarawa state said the gesture would spur him to do more for the people of the constituency, the state and the country at larg adding, “What is in my mind is not something that I will express. My inner feeling about the honour my people have shown me can not be explained”, senator Almakura said.

He assured the people of his Constituency, the state and country at large that he would do his best to uphold the honor and trust done to me by being fair, add value and promote peace and stability of his people.