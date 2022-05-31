.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ebonyi State, Barr. Onyekachi Nwebonyi, Saturday won the All Progressive Congress, APC, Primary election for Ebonyi North Senatorial district of the State.

The election, which took place at the Headquarters of Abakaliki Local Government Area, Nkaliki, was peaceful as security personnel maintained law and order during the conduct of the election.

Announcing the results, the Electoral Chairman, Mr. Anya Ogbonnaya stated that Onyekachi Nwebonyi polled 272 votes to beat his rival, Mrs Elizabeth Ogbaga who secured only 6 votes.

“By the powers conferred on me, I hereby declared Barr. Onyekachi Nwebonyi as the winner of the APC Ebonyi North Senatorial district primary election.”

In a chat with Newsmen in Abakaliki immediately after his electoral victory, the former

Commissioner for Capital City Development, Ebonyi State, stated that his administration would focus on youth empowerment and capacity building, if elected in the 2023 general elections.

Nwebonyi expressed satisfaction towards his victory and appreciated the Ebonyi North delegates for entrusting him with their mandate.

He lauded Governor David Nweze Umahi for his support and pledged that he would work hard to make his constituents proud, if he emerges successful in next year’s general elections.

APC Chieftain who disclosed that he had procured and distributed over 500 motorcycles, built numerous houses for the indigents, provided scholarships to over fifty students among others, since the period of his political career assured his constituents of more democracy dividends.

“I give God all the glory, I want to seize this opportunity to appreciate my Boss, my destiny helper, the performing Governor of Ebonyi State, Engineer Chief David Nweze Umahi who picked me from the scratch and has led me so far. I am so grateful to him.

“It is the victory for the people of Ebonyi North, the Youth of Ebonyi North in particular, because I am going to beef up the image of Ebonyi North Youths; you can see that my target is to empower the youths. I am prepared to serve and I will make my people proud.”