Ebonyi LG polls: APC sells chairmanship form for 25 million, counselors 5million

By Ike Godwin, Abakaliki

Ahead of the planned council polls in Ebonyi State, the ruling All Progressive Congress, has pegged chairmanship for N25 million and that of counselors N5 million.

The Chairman of the party in the state, Chief Stanley Emegha who disclosed it to journalists in Abakaliki, said that expression of interest for chairmanship position is N5m while the actually form is N20m.

He noted that the party has put everything in place to make sure the party comes out victorious during the election, adding that the party has done well to convince the people.

Addressing his supporters after picking the form at the part secretariat, the Chairman of Ezza North and state Chairman of Association of Local Government of Nigeria ALGON, Chief Moses Ogodoali said he has done well to deserve a second tenure.

He tasked his supporters to be peaceful and law abiding during the campaign, saying that politics is a game of interest which must be played with love.

It will be recalled that the Chairman of Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission, EBSIEC, Chief Jossy Eze had announced that the local government election in the state would be held on Saturday, 20th July, 2024.

He explained that the election would be held in the 171 political wards of the state and urged political parties to actively participate in the exercise by coming to the commission to pick nomination papers.

He said, “Pursuant to the provision of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999,( as amended), the Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission Law, 2001, as amended, and the Ebonyi State Electoral and Related Matters Law, No. 001 of 2017;

“…as amended, and all other powers enabling her in that behalf, the Ebonyi state independent electoral commission Do hereby publish and give notice of local government council elections in Ebonyi state,2024.

“Further take notice that the date of elections ( day of polls) is Saturday, 20 day of July, 2024 throughout Ebonyi state”.