Labour to picket Turkish Airlines tomorrow over dismissal of members

By Dickson Omobola

Lagos State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, will, tomorrow, commence picketing of Turkish Airlines over the dismissal of seven members of the National Union of Air Transport Employees, NUATE.

NLC also said the protest would last until everyone sacked or forced to resign under duress by the airline in 2020 were restored to their jobs.

A statement signed by NLC’s General Secretary, Chris Uyot, further expressed concerns that other members of NUATE were about to be laid off by the airline.

The statement reads: “Turkish Airlines’ Management in Lagos has continued its determined bid to exterminate the Union, NUATE from the Airline. In its latest onslaught, the Management has dismissed seven out of 11 members of Union without benefits under trumped up charges and using a disciplinary committee constituted outside the dictate of the prevailing Conditions of Service as negotiated with NUATE.

“More provoking, Congress has become aware of the plans to get rid of the remaining four members to pave way for the engagement of new staff who would be compelled not to join the Union, or in the alternative to procure a GSA.

“By the above action of unjustifiable dismissal of their workers, the management of Turkish Airlines has put to waste ten-fourteen years of service. And this fate has befallen these hapless workers purely on account of exercising their constitutional right to belong to a trade union. Congress will not tolerate this situation.

“Therefore, the Lagos State Council of NLC is hereby directed to commence picketing of Turkish Airlines in Lagos with effect from Tuesday 21st May, 2024 until all staff of Turkish Airlines who have been sacked, dismissed, forced to abandon duty, or forced to resign under duress, including those victimized for their union membership in 2020, have been fully restored to their jobs without any losses of any kind.

“All affiliate unions in aviation are particularly charged to mobilize heavily for the picketing action without fail please. Meanwhile, the FCT Council is to stand by in case there becomes a need to escalate the matter to Abuja airport.”