Tinubu’s 1 year anniversary begins May 22 – Committee

The Media and Publicity Sub-Committee of the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on President Bola Tinubu’s First Anniversary has released the first phase of the activities lined up to mark the event.

Mr Segun Imohiosen, Director, Information and Public Relations, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Imohiosen said that the first anniversary schedule of events was expected to begin on Wednesday, May 22, with a World Press Conference aimed at projecting President Tinubu’s administration’s achievements and future plans.

He said that the World Press Conference would hold at the National Press Centre, Radio House, Abuja, at 10.00 a.m.

”Following this, Sectoral Updates, focusing on each ministry’s specific accomplishments and goals, will continue until Friday, May 24.

“All briefing activities will be held at the National Press Centre, Radio House, Abuja,” Imohiosen said.