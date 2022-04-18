By James Ogunnaike

Students of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun State, have appealed to the state command of the Nigeria Police Force, as well as the Ogun State government to rescue them from what they described as ‘incessant attack’ by gunmen suspected to be armed robbers.

The students, most of whom live off the campus said they are no longer safe due to the rate at which the robbers attack them at night.

For them, going to bed at night has become very dangerous, to fear that the armed robbers may pay them an unscheduled visit.

Also Read:

Senate passes bill upgrading Ilaro Poly to University

Vanguard reliably gathered that some female students have been raped by the armed robbers, who also make away with their phones, laptops, money, and other valuables, including foodstuffs.

One of the students, who spoke with Vanguard under the condition of anonymity said, “on Saturday night, these gunmen struck again, they broke into buildings to rob. They fired shots, broke the burglar-proof to gain entrance into buildings”.

“One of the students was hit by a bullet in the eye. They raped female students and made away with their valuables. We are crying out for help. We have been on this for over a week now”.

“Nobody is doing anything about it. Some of our girls were raped, houses were destroyed. We don’t know what is happening. Nigerians should come to our aid”.

Our correspondent gathered that a number of the students have fled the school environment for their various homes as there seems to be no help in sight.

It was learnt that landlords in students-dominated areas in Ilaro met on April 12 to take some decisions on the security exigencies in the city.

“At the end of the meeting, it was resolved that all Community Development Associations (CDAs) in Ilaro must hire night guards and students must obtain tenancy forms”.

While begging the polytechnic to assist the police with a siren, movement is restricted from 11 pm to 4 am.

But, the students said nothing has changed since the meeting with the landlords.

A planned protest by the students was reportedly stopped by the management of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro (FPI).

However, in spite of the outcry and social media posts, the Public Relations Officer of the polytechnic, Sola Abiola, said he was not aware of the incidents.

When contacted, the Special Assistant to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Students’ Matters, Azeez Adeyemi, confirmed the incident; saying, however, that he could not substantiate the claims of rape.

According to Adeyemi, the state government is making all efforts to nip the crisis in the bud, adding that the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) is working to stop the attack on students of Ilaro polytechnic.

He disclosed that there would be a meeting with the Ogun Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, to find a lasting solution to the problem.

“We are not leaving any stone unturned to put an end to the matter. We are on it already. NANS is also on it. We are equally meeting with the CP. So, we are on top of the matter.”

Vanguard News Nigeria