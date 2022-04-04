Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya at the scene of the bomb attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train.

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—FOLLOWING the Kaduna -Abuja train attack on Monday night which left eight passengers dead and at least 41 others injured, many wealthy Nigerians now patronise Dornier for charter aircraft at old Kaduna Airport along Mando Road, Kawo.

Dornier aircraft in Nigeria, which is operated on a charter basis, was established in 1979 and takes just 15 minutes to fly to Abuja and vice versa.

Vanguard gathered that the amount to charter a private jet being operated by Dornier Aviation Nigeria, AIEP, for the duration of fifteen minutes is between N3 and N6 million, depending on the size of the plane.

It was learned that the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, was one of those influential Nigerians and government officials that charterd one of the Dornier jets to Abuja on Friday.

A source also told Vanguard that a presidential aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, Tien Jack Rich, who visited Kaduna State to condole with the government and people of the state, following the terrorist attack on ill-fated Abuja-Kaduna train, also chartered Dornier aircraft back to Abuja from Kaduna.

During his visit to Kaduna, Jack Rich made a presentation of N15m cash to families of the victims and offered support in the treatment of the injured ones.

Tien Jack Rich, the President and Founder 0f Belema Oil who was received by the Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, expressed sadness over the incident and prayed God to console the families who lost their loved ones.

Recall that the train was on Monday night, bombed by suspected terrorists between Rijana and Katari in Kaduna State.

The train, which had been attacked in the past, reportedly left Abuja, the Nigeria’s capital, at about 6 pm on Monday before it was attacked between Katari and Rijana communities in Kaduna State.