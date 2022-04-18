.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine is fighting in the Donbas region and it has “no intention of surrendering”.

In an interview broadcast on Sunday by CNN, Zelensky brushed aside the idea of letting Moscow take over the Donbas and part of eastern Ukraine to stop the conflict.

He added: “Ukraine and its people are clear. We have no claim to anyone else’s territories but we are not going to give up ours”.

Russia should declare a ceasefire, withdraw: UK Bishop

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby in his Easter sermon has called for Russia to declare a cease-fire and withdraw from Ukraine.

The leader of the Anglican church said Easter is a time for peace and not “blood and iron.”

Noting that in the Eastern Orthodox church followed by many in Russia and Ukraine Sunday marks the start of Holy Week – the week leading to Easter – he said “let this be a time for Russian cease-fire, withdrawal and a commitment to talks”.

Ukraine resistance ‘heroic’: Italy PM

Italian Premier Mario Draghi has said Ukraine’s resistance to Russia’s invasion was “heroic,” depriving Russia of what is expected to be a rapid victory and setting the stage for a “prolonged” war.

Draghi told the Italian daily Corriere Della Sera in an interview published that “what awaits us is a war of resistance, prolonged violence with the destruction that will continue. There is no sign that the Ukraine population can accept a Russian occupation.”

