Arms and ammunition recovered from bandits, armed robbery display by the Kaduna State Police Command, in Kaduna. March 9, 2022. PHOTO: NAN

DESPITE security being a top priority of President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime, law-abiding Nigerians now live in fear more than at any other time in our history.

Our people depend a lot on travelling to earn their living, but events of the past week show that travelling has suddenly become a very risky venture.

Bandit terrorism has taken over from Boko Haram/ISWAP as the biggest danger threatening the lives and property of Nigerians. In the past week alone, bandit-terrorists attacked Kaduna Airport and killed a guard.

Two airlines – Air Peace and Azman Air – escaped the attack having departed before the bike-mounted terrorists arrived.

Nigeria is still bleeding from the night attack by the same bandit-terrorists on a train which originated from Abuja en route Kaduna. Eight people were killed, dozens more injured and unknown number of people still missing.

As if that was not enough, Vanguard Newspapers on Friday, April 1, 2022, reported terrorist and kidnap incidents in Abuja as well as in Benue, Kaduna, Rivers and Ogun states during which 15 people were kidnapped. Four of them were abducted in Bukpe community in the FCT on a day the military also repelled a terrorist attack on Gurara near Abuja. Most of the kidnapped victims were travellers.

Nowhere is safe in Nigeria anymore. With terrorists and bandits waylaying travellers and abducting them for ransom, the nation is gradually getting grounded by criminals because of the failure of government to protect lives and property. The series of attacks on Kaduna Airport also show that even air travel is no longer a comfort zone for the elite. Terrorists who have shot down a military jet can easily target commercial flights unless the Federal Government wakes up to its responsibilities.

Nigerians are no longer surprised that the heads of our police, military and security agencies continue to remain in office amid clear failures to do their jobs. For about six years, Nigerians shouted themselves hoarse calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to rejig the top echelons of the services. We are back to square one.

Last week, elected officials of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, publicly owned up to the failure of their government to protect Nigerians. Governors Forum Chairman, Dr. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, apologised for this failure. Also, members of the ruling party in the House of Representatives, openly wept and confessed their government’s letdown of Nigerians.

We must go beyond weeping. People who fail to do their duties must face consequences as prescribed by our laws. the Constitution. Public weeping or confession of failure will not help us.

The governors should take matters up in collaboration with their local communities. Through citizen joint action, we can reclaim our forests and ungoverned spaces from the terrorists and kidnappers.

Vanguard News Nigeria