Politicians benefiting from banditry, kidnapping — Methodist Prelate

…Urges Nigerians not to sell votes in 2027

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Dr. Oliver Ali Abah, has accused some politicians of benefiting from insecurity in the country, alleging that this may be responsible for the persistence of banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities.

Abah made the allegation during his pastoral visit to the Methodist Holy Trinity Cathedral Church, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, where he urged leaders to unite and take decisive action to end insecurity.

The cleric said if political leaders were genuinely committed to ending banditry and related crimes, the situation could be brought under control within a short period.

“If all the leaders join hands together to say the issue of bandits and all these things should be over, it will be over within a week. But I want to tell you that it is in this banditry that some of our leaders are gaining,” he said.

Abah alleged that some politicians exploit insecurity for personal gain by encouraging ransom payments to criminal groups.

“Politicians are gaining, and so they do not want to stop it. They feel that it is part of their own way of getting money from the Federal Government,” he alleged.

He warned that continuous payment of ransom to bandits had turned criminal activities into a lucrative venture, encouraging more attacks.

According to him, insecurity has contributed significantly to the challenges facing Nigerians, including hunger, inflation and reduced agricultural activities.

He cited Benue State, traditionally regarded as the food basket of the nation, as an example of the impact of insecurity on farming and food production.

“Benue, as a case study, was seen as the food basket of the nation. But there is no food in that basket. It is only blood that is flowing through that basket,” he said.

The Methodist leader urged Nigerians to play their part in restoring peace and supporting efforts aimed at rebuilding the country.

He also appealed to citizens not to sell their votes during the 2027 general elections, warning that accepting money in exchange for votes would only prolong poor leadership and suffering.

“When the election is coming in 2027, whom are we going to bring to power? Are we going to sell our votes? Vote buying is everywhere. You collect $2,000 to sell your vote, and the suffering you are going to face as a Nigerian is more than that,” he said.

He called on Nigerians to make responsible choices at the polls and elect leaders capable of addressing the country’s challenges.

Abah further urged Christians and other Nigerians to pray for the nation, expressing optimism that the country would overcome its current difficulties.

“The trouble Nigeria is facing today is not too big. It’s not bigger than God,” he said, urging citizens to work together towards achieving peace and development.