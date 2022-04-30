,

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

Unknown gunmen numbering about eight Friday evening at about 7. 30 pm invaded a popular beer parlour in Obiofia Village, Osumenyi, in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, killing four men mainly youths, and a lady said to be the owner of the drinking joint.

No fewer than ten people sustained various degrees of injuries from the gunmen and those who sustained theirs while running for their lives.

Saturday Vanguard gathered that the yet to be unidentified gunmen who invaded the restaurant drove to the area and immediately opened fire on customers who were drinking and having fun.

The popular beer drinking spot known as ‘Uto Ndu’ Beer Parlour (Swiftness of Life) is owned by the lady victim from Amichi, a nearby town to Osumenyi, also in the same council area.

An indigene of Osumenyi, who pleaded anonymity said told Saturday Vanguard that the number of the victims, including the dead and the injured, could not be ascertained until Saturday morning because of the time of the incident, adding that people were afraid to come out following the sporadic and persistent gunshot, adding that some of the dead victims may have died due to no assistance offered them to hospital.

“I have spoken with about four victims who are close to me, and they told me that they sustained serious injuries from the invading gunmen, just like others numbering over eight.

“We are in fear here because we do not know the grouse of the invading gunmen, in fact, we are confused, as we do not know the reason this could happen in our town, we do have cult members here. Our youths are don’t involve in cult activities. It was a pure unknown gunmen activity but we do not know where they are coming from.

“While I cannot speak for anybody, o doubt if an Igbo man will just go yo a drinking place where people are relaxing and enjoying themselves and open fire on them without exchanging words with them. What I know some hoodlums do is surrender them and collect their money and phones. But the gun men came in their cars, stopped, alighted and opened fire on people without taking anything away from them.

“We are so afraid here and we are in deep mourning because they are vibrant and responsible youths of Osumenyi, who were cooling off after the days of toiling. Is really painful my brother. We are in deep mourning and fears.”

The joint is in a very strategic place as you enter Osumenyi from Amichi, which is opposite the compound where youths from the community gather to conduct some development activities in our town.

A trending video on social media from the scene of the incident, shows the lifeless body of four of the male victims, with that of the female, said to be the owner of the drinking spot lying lifeless in their blood.

Sympathizers, friends and relatives of the victims were also seen mourning and lamenting as the corpses were being loaded in the Sienna bus suspected to be an ambulance, for evacuation to the mortuary.

“A weeping feminine voice was also heard in the background lamenting in Igbo language, “What have we done oooo? Who have we offended? What did we do to deserve all this kind of attack and killing?”

The Osumenyi attack is coming barely one month after gunmen invaded the Nnewi South Local Government Headquarters in Ukpor and set some buildings and offices ablaze, after which they also killed a security man guarding the premises.

It will also be recalled that the unknown gunmen after burning the council headquarter which attracted the state governor to the scene, the next day set three Police stations in Ezinifte, Amichi and Osumenyi on fire.

It will also be recalled that gunmen, on Easter day, attacked another beer parlour and fast food joint, known as the ‘Sophia Fast Food’, located close to the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, in Orumba South Local Government Area of the State, where they also attacked and robbed customers who were having a fun-filled Easter bash at the restaurant.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra State, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, is yet to confirm the Osumenyi Friday night attack, when he was contacted according to him, “enquires are still ongoing and I will revert back to you when I get clear information on the incident.