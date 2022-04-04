The bedrock of any thriving nation is built on concrete educational foundation and the literacy level of its people. How the people choose to treat their environment is a function of education from childhood which will help to build a viable society.

It is to this end, that Nollywood actress, Matilda Lambert through her foundation, Tilda Goes Green Foundation (TGG), gave back to the society. The event took place on the 12th of March 2022 at the Community Secondary School, Nkpolu-Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt, Rivers State .

Tilda Goes Green is a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) saddled with finding solutions to the degradation of the environment and how to uplift the vulnerable and less privileged in the society.

Lambert’s presentation was titled Eco Education. It enlightened the students on ways not to degrade our environment. The event also ushered in a brief test on the students. At the end of the day, the best three students were offered scholarship.

On what inspired the event, she said:”As humans, one of the things that give me happiness is seeing someone else happy because of me. Having known it’s a community school, most of their parents are not well to do, and to encourage them to study more, scholarship was the best bet.The TGG lecture was to enlighten the students about everything that TGG represents and also what it does, especially as it concerns our individual environment”.

Asked why her presentation focused on the environment, the filmmaker and philanthropist said:”In life, no matter the amount of wealth you acquire, you can never be as satisfied like the little help you offer or give to someone who cannot possibly give you back. I derive joy in supporting and giving back the little that I can.

I focused on education, because it is the bedrock of the society. Education is a pacesetter. When a child is educated, it’s already a certainty that he/she will be useful to both the family and the society at large. The environment provides a wide range of benefits, such as the air we breath, the food we eat, the water we drink, as well as the many materials needed in our homes, at work and for leisure activities etc. No living being can survive without it’s environment. And having known this, it is of utmost importance for the students to acquire more knowledge on how to keep their environment clean, safe and green at all times. This is what TGG helps them to achieve”.

Shedding light on the impact the event will make in the lives of the students, Lambert said:”

The TGG Eco Education scholarship tree planting event 2022, has turned the face of the school for good and it’s reputation.

The students have all woken up and more conscious about their environment than before. Some of them wished they were among the winners as to make their parents and the school proud.

The principal of the school said students of their school were written off and seen as nonentities. She added that TGG has shown light and made the world to know that they can become useful if given the opportunity”