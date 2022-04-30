By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commended Nigerian workers for their resilience in the face of economic reality, urging them, especially public and private workers in the state to remain productive and committed to carrying out their duties.

Sanwo-Olu who made the remark on Saturday through his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, in commemoration of the Year 2022 International Workers’ Day, slated for May 1, described workers as the lifeblood of the economy.

The governor, who hailed workers in the state for their patience, strength, passion and commitment to the development of Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole even with the present economic situation, urged them not to relent in their positive contributions to the economy.

“Happy Workers’ Day to all our committed and hardworking workers in the public and private sectors.

“We appreciate your contributions; they are indeed the lifeblood of our economy because without the contributions of the workers, no government can achieve its dream.

“Nigerian workers are the fabric that makes up the society as a result of their tireless contributions to the socio-economic development of the country.

“We appreciate all workers, both in the public and private sectors for their patience, strength and commitment to the growth and development of our dear Lagos State and Nigeria.

“As we join the rest of the world, to celebrate International Workers’ Day, I implore all workers, especially those in Lagos State to remain productive and committed to duty.

“We must all join hands together to take Lagos to greater heights in line with our administration’s Greater Lagos agenda.

”As a government, we will continue to make the welfare of workers our priority and ensure that we play our role in creating a good working environment for workers in the state.

“I congratulate all our workers on the 2022 International Workers’ Day,” Sanwo-Olu stated.