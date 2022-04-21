By Chinonso Alozie

Former governor of Anambra state, and presidential aspirant, under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Peter Obi, on Thursday said with the level of insecurity in the country, that Syria has now become better than Nigeria.

Obi stated this when he visited the leadership and delegates of the PDP, in the state, to inform them of his presidential ambition, at the party’s secretariat along Okigwe road in Owerri.

The presidential aspirant said the cause of the insecurity was due to failure of governance under ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

He also noted that the problems of Nigeria were becoming worse because the APC government was running an economy based on sharing formula and not a production-based economy.

According to Obi, “You wake up every morning in Nigeria you hear killings things that happen in Afghanistan, Pakistan. Even though Syria is now better than Nigeria, it is going to get worse. Tell them I said so with the way things are going because we have a failed government.

“Nigeria is owing more debt and there is no how in the next 3 years the government would be able to survive the debt. No country survives it. The only way out is to have a production economy and not sharing economy.

“The only formula this government of APC has is how to share the money and not how to produce something. The first way to fight insecurity in the country is to create a means of livelihood.”

“We have borrowed over $100 billion and this country cannot generate power. When we look at this whole thing, We have come to change the economy from sharing economy to a production economy.”

Adding his voice, a Former Senior Special Assistant, SSA, on Public Affairs, to former President Goodluck Jonathan, briefly said: “Nigerians must take the bold step to end the civil war in 2023 to end this marginalisation against the Igbos and the only way to end the city will be to give the South East the presidential ticket.”

Adding that “Zoning is based on party matters it is based on national interest. I am not alone in the support for Peter Obi, we have other honourable members from the South West I will not mention their names. Nigerians are waiting for Peter Obi.

Also, the Imo state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Charles Ugwu, told Obi, “Your desire is our desire, your hope for Nigeria is our hope to rebuild Nigeria. We pray for you to succeed and help in achieving the Nigeria of our dream. Igbos are the rejected Nigerian that Nigeria needs to rebuild this country.”