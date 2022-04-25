Bello Naadirah is a bright 2-year-old Nigerian-born girl with bilateral profound sensorineural hearing loss, which makes it difficult for her to hear sound.

Naadirah who has a twin brother was born on September 25 2019 at Balogun Hospital, Ilorin, Kwara capital city.

Naadirah’s father, Mr Bello Abubakar narrated his daughter’s ordeal.

“My daughter Naadirah was given birth to with her twin brother on the 25th of September 2019 at Balogun Hospital, Ilorin.“We noticed at the early stage of her birth that she (Naadirah) wasn’t really responding to sound around her, especially when she’s sleeping and you have noise around her, she doesn’t get disturbed.

“I work outside Ilorin, but when I visit home I noticed all that was happening and my wife explained she also noticed and had taken her back to the hospital but the doctor explained that she was still a baby and that it might take time because her response rate was slow,” Mr Bello said.

He continued; “When she grew some months older, by this time her twin was responding to sound around but she wasn’t.

“At a point we decided to consult an ENT (Ear Nose and Throat) specialist down here in Ilorin. He did some minor checks and advised we take her to BSA hearing and speech centre, Lagos for medical test.”

On the outcome of the test, he said; “She (Naadirah) was diagnosed with bilateral profound sensorineural hearing loss.”

Mr Bello noted the specialist further recommended amplification fittings, that is, Cochlear implantation and speech therapy programme for her to regain her hearing.

He also said Naadirah’s education has been badly affected as a result of her hearing deficiency, adding that “her performance has been hindered due to her inability to respond effectively”.

As it stands, the family has been able to raise close N2, 000 000 (2 Million Naira) out of the N7,800,000 (7.8 Million Naira) required for her cochlear implant through a GoFundMe campaign.

Mr Bello, therefore, seeks the support and assistance of well-meaning Nigerians, NGOs’ and the relevant government agencies to come to his aid to enable him finance the medical treatment of his daughter.

“I am soliciting for financial assistance to bring sound to life so my daughter can enjoy all the beautiful sounds of life like hearing her siblings’ laughter and her mum’s beautiful voice. An opportunity to live a normal life,” he appealed.

All donations should be forwarded to the following account details;

Account Name: Fashugba Bilqees Olajumoke; Account Number: 0067612100; Bank: Sterling; Phone Number: +2348032413902 (Dad).