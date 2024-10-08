All you need to know about 16-year-old Forever James and her new music project

By Benjamin Njoku

16-year-old Forever James is already making waves in the music industry as a talented singer, songwriter, and motivational speaker.

With a musical journey spanning seven years, James has released a string of captivating songs that have resonated with diverse audiences.

However, in this interview, she provided answers to questions always asked by her fans.

Introducing herself, she said: “My name is Forever James. I am a 16 year-old-singer, songwriter and motivational speaker. I have been singing since I was 9 and I have released quite a number of beautiful songs over the years.”

Speaking on her incoming project, Forever James noted that the song is titled TG4L.

The music star said: “It stands for “Thank God for Life.”

“Unfortunately, most people just go about their day and do not take some time to reflect on how far they have come. We always get so wrapped up in trying to be better that we forget to be grateful for what we have right now. The song says “Thank God for Life, I hear hope echoed…..” which means that as we show gratitude, hope is renewed to us.”

She added that: “Although I live in the UK, the song is an infusion of Pidgin English to resonate with my Nigerian roots.”

Seeing how some artists leave the music scene for years only to come back later, Forever James, however, assured that her style is different, noting that she is committed to maintaining a consistent creative output.

“Most definitely, I’m not one to release a song and go quiet. Y’all should definitely be on the watch for great things this year.”

Speaking on her style of music, she said: “My musical genre is alternative, infused with the vibrant rhythms of Afrosound, resulting in what many describe as “feel-good music.” My artistry transcends boundaries, catering to diverse age groups, ethnicities, and cultures. My message-laden songs aim to uplift, inspire, and resonate with everyone.”

However, while collaborations are not currently planned, Forever James noted that she remains open to partnering with talented artists who share her vision.

In a special message to those who doubt her abilities, she said: “Prepare to experience something extraordinary. I bring a distinctive energy to the music scene, boasting an impressive discography that includes captivating singles, an EP, and an album titled “Hummingbird.” Delve into my world of sound, and discover the uniqueness that sets me apart from the ordinary.”