My girl friend, her brother, cultists robbed me of N15.5m — 35-year-old man

By Esther Onyegbula

It was a nasty experience for a 35-year-old man, Emeka Nwogu last Valentine day as his 25-year-old girlfriend connived with her younger brother and some cultists to attack and rob him of N15.5m. They also stole his valuables including three phones. The story which looks like a script from Nollywood took place at Ago Palace Way in Lagos after the man and his lover girl spent Valentine day in one of the hotels at Ago Palace and decided to eat out the following day little knowing that the girl had another agenda against him with her younger brother and his gang of cultists.

Police sources said while they were in one of the new restaurants enjoying themselves, his girlfriend insisted that they must go back to the hotel for her to ease herself. The unsuspecting boyfriend obliged her but expressed concerns after they passed the bus stop leading to their hotel but the girl asked him not to worry. However, according to sources, as soon as they got down in another bus stop, some armed boys attacked and dragged them to a secluded place in one of the estates where they beat and tortured the man with guns and axes. They then disappeared with his phones after forcing him to disclose the password of his Bitcoin, Binance and Trust accounts and removed about $9,700.

It was learned that after the attack, the man and his girlfriend rushed to Ago Palace police station where they lodged a report. However, the story took a different dimension after the police got to the scene of the incident as one of the security guards who witnessed the attack whispered to them that one of the perpetrators was always seen with the man’s girlfriend who was busy shedding tears in their presence. Based on this startling revelation, the girl was arrested and taken to their station where she confessed that it was her younger brother and his friends that attacked them.

She reportedly told detectives that she was angry after seeing her boyfriend’s Whatsapp chats with other girls and that was why she contracted her younger brother to organize the attack with his friends. Crime Guard learned that at this stage, the case was transferred to the Commissioner of Police Special Squad 1, while the police succeeded in tracing her residence but her younger brother had fled.

Sources said her father, on hearing the development, promised to search for his son and return the stolen items. He however returned only N3m which his son claimed was part of the N5m kept as his sister’s share of the loot. It was gathered that when detectives intensified investigations, they arrested four other members of the gang who confessed that they were members of Aiye confraternity at Ago Palace Way. Those arrested include Ogbuka Tochukwu, 22; John Wisdom, 25; Odora Michael, 24, and Babatunde Ibrhaim, 20. Items recovered from them are; one locally made gun, four local cartridges, one battle axe belonging to Aiye confraternity and N7.5milliom cash.

The victim told reporters that he was greatly traumatized after realizing that his girlfriend of four years masterminded the attack. “I spent Valentine’s night with her in a hotel and we enjoyed ourselves. The following day while we were in a lounge enjoying ourselves, she went out severally after her phone rang. I did not know she was planning to attack me with her brother and cultists and steal my hard-earned money and property. I commend the CP squad for doing a good job.”

Recall that it was the same squad that eliminated a notorious gang of kidnappers that were terrorizing Lagos and environs last year at the popular Ladipo market in Lagos.