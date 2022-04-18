By Gabriel Olawale

Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria has concluded plans to hold its 2022 annual international Ministers and Leaders Conference.

Speaking ahead of the forum scheduled to commence on April 25th at the Church’s Camp, Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Rev. David Adetomiwa said the event would be another “opportunity to build upon the foundation that had been laid in times past.

He said: “The theme of the conference is “Building Capacity for Relevance” taken from Mark 9:17-19. It will be a time of intentional development of personal capacity for ministerial and societal influence.

Leading a team of highly sought-after conference speakers will be the General Overseer of the Church, Rev. Sam Aboyeji and his wife Rev. Mrs. Olabisi Aboyeji, Rev. Sam Osaghae, Rev. Yomi Oyinloye, the National Secretary and Dr. Adebola Olubanjo, a seasoned financial consultant and wealth coach, among many others.

In a viral video, inviting all and sundry to the program, the General Overseer, Rev. Sam Aboyeji said, “capacity is the mental, emotional, spiritual and physical ability to do the work of ministry and influence society. The issue of capacity is very crucial to making indelible impact in life and building lasting ministry”. Capacity, he said, sets a man before kings and people that matter in life. In this year’s ICML there will be spiritual, physical and financial empowerment for all attendees.

The conference will also attract participants from other churches and ministries within and outside the country, particularly Foursquare Ministers and Leaders from the West African Sub-region.

The opening and closing ceremonies will be transmitted live on the Foursquare Television Channel, and also on WAP TV and all Foursquare Social Media handles. Everyone in position of leadership or aspiring to be a leader is invited to attend this program.