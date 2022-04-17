Lanre Olusola (The Catalyst), renowned as Africa’s premier Life Coach and Behavioural Change Psychologist, was conferred with two Honorary PhDs over the weekend in recognition of his incredible track record of excellent performance in service to humanity.

Olusola first bagged an Honorary Doctoral Degree in Behavioural Change Psychology from Escae Benin University. It soon turned into a double celebration as The Catalyst was also surprised with a Doctor of Humane Letters, Honoris Causa from the Myles Leadership University.



According to the Registrar of the Escae Benin University, the PhD is due to The Catalyst’s “immense contributions to the human capital and capacity development industry, also because he revolutionized the coaching industry in Africa with the OLCA academy; having spent over 2 decades building great businesses and leaders in different sectors of the economy in the world.”

The school’s leadership also revealed that the honour is a result of “Olusola’s extensive contributions in the human capital and capacity development industry. Olusola is also recognized as a trailblazer who has revolutionized the coaching industry in Africa”.

For the Governing Council of the Myles Leadership University, Olusola was decorated with a Doctor of Humane Letters because of “his long-standing contribution in the areas of youth development, coaching, behavioural change development, business development, leadership, and philanthropy”.

“I would like to say a big thank you to the leadership and everyone at Escae Benin University and Myles Leadership University for this double honour,” said Lanre Olusola.

“As someone who is also undertaking a PhD in coaching and mentoring, it feels like a full-circle moment to be recognised for my contributions to the African coaching industry. It’s really exciting to be recognised for doing what one loves” he said, adding that this is only just the beginning of more work he plans to do in the African continent and beyond.

The conferment held at the EbonyLife Place in Victoria Island, Lagos, was anchored by veteran journalist, publisher of TW Magazine, and life coach, Adesuwa Onyenokwe. It was graced by the family and friends of Olusola including representatives from the coaching industry, government & business leaders, and key players in the tech and entertainment industries.

Those in attendance include CEO of EbonyLife Media, Mo Abudu; MD /CEO at Eterna Oil & Gas PLC, Mahmud Tukur; Renowned creative artist & photographer, TY Bello; CEO of Aspire Coronation Trust Foundation, Osayi Alile; Executive Chairman of Argentil Capital Partners, Adekunle Adedeji; Renowned Principal Consultant, Charles O’Tudor; President of the Life Coaches Association of Nigeria (LCAN), Enahoro Okhae; and President of the International Coach Federation (ICF), Sochi Ilomechina.

The Chief Catalyst at the Olusola Lanre Coaching Academy (OLCA), Lanre Olusola has garnered 20 years of coaching experience with expansive studies in the fields of Psychology, Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), Performance Improvement Management, Human Cognitive-Behavioral Psychology, Meta Medicine, Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT), Matrix Reimprinting, and more.

Olusola also serves as an executive director at EbonyLife Media and is a Board of Trustee member at the International Coach Federation (ICF) Nigeria. He is the creator of the ESP and VSP 5-star performance models which have been used globally, one of the many beneficiaries being Stanford University’s Affiliate Faculty, the Institute for Venture Design. He is the founder of the Life Coaches Association of Nigeria (LCAN) and a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants.