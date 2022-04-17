Wike

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Governor of Rivers State and a Presidential aspirant in the 2023 election, Nyesom Wike has urged the Plateau State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP to unite and kick out the All Progressives Congress, APC led administration at the federal and State in 2023 as the APC has nothing for the State except banditry.

Wike, who was in the State on Saturday to meet with PDP delegates and canvass for their support for his Presidential ambition in the forthcoming PDP Presidential primary election, assured that if given the opportunity, he would tackle insecurity and poverty as the APC has failed in those aspects.

Addressing the delegates, he said, ” I thank our fathers, former Governor Jang and Senator Useni for agreeing to reconcile for the progress of the Party. If we work as a team, we will take over in 2023. Only one person can be a governor at a time, you must make sacrifices so that you can win in 2023. You made a mistake before, let us not make such a mistake again.

“Plateau is the home of PDP, I am here for a reason, I am here in person to let you know that I have made myself available to serve the people as the President. I have been a Party person since 1998, it matters to me that PDP wins in 2023, we need someone who can win for the Party. I know I can do it if you give me the ticket.

“Plateau is governed by the APC and so is the country, the only project the APC-led administration has in Plateau is banditry. There are killings each day, I want to salvage the country, you are the only one holding me, please send me on this errand to send APC parking. I am here face to face, I didn’t send any representative, I solicit your support, whatever anyone tells you, tell them Plateau is for Wike…”

Earlier, the State Chairman of the PDP, Chris Hassan commended the governor for his interest in the well-being of the Party in the State and assured him that Plateau is for him.

On the Governor’s entourage was the former Governor of Gombe State, Hassan Dankwambo, a former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, among others.

