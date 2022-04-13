Bola Ahmed Tinubu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni, Lagos

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and 2023 presidential hopeful, Bola Tinubu, has said Nigeria needs a courageous and experienced leader of his calibre to bring about the needed changes that will bring revenue and take the nation to greater heights.

Tinubu made the remarks at one-day parley today hosted by Lagos State House of Assembly for current and past speakers and deputy speakers of the APC-led states.

The theme was: “The Legislature, Changing times and Nigeria’s Democratic Journey,” held in Ikeja.

Read Also: Out of The Norm: Watch Vanguard’s Interview With 42-Year-Old Presidential Candidate, Chukwuka Monye on 7 𝙌𝙪𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨!

Tinubu was heralded into the hall of the event amid loud ovation by participants with the slogan “On your mandate we shall stand, Bola.”

He described himself as “that man Nigeria would need to take charge of the wheel of progress”.

Tinubu said: “Nigeria needs me even as I need Nigeria. Nigeria needs drastic courageous changes that will bring revenue and I am that courageous one it needs.

“I was raised to be courageous and this has been working for me. I want to bring same to bear as President of Nigeria.

“Accelerated development of our nation is about thinking and doing, and I am ready to do that again because I am a thinker and doer.”

Vanguard News