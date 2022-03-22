By Sylvester Kwentua

Fast rising Nollywood director, Emmanuel Chidiebere Nwosu aka Dir Mo, has revealed that 45 million Naira was spent to produce the yet to be released movie, Obsession.

Obsession, a film produced by vnationpictures and Vincent Tobi (Big V) and directed by Dir Mo, features top actors from both Nigeria and Ghana, and it is set to hit the cinemas in both countries, March 25, 2020.

Speaking to the press in Lagos on Sunday, at the premiere and screening of the movie, ‘Obsession’, Dir Mo, who revealed that producing ‘Obsession’ cost him 45 million Naira, shared his experience working with renowned actors from Nigeria and Ghana.

“It was very challenging(working with these casts) because they are not just your regular casts that you see every day; they have busy schedules and they have a lot of things that they do out there. So, bringing them together to do a film that just didn’t last for ten days, was not an easy job, so to speak, you get?

And also, for the fact that 70% of the film was shot at night, because the story is basically a night story, and having them stay up late to 1 am, 2 or 3 am; at some point we get to film for 12 hours nonstop, and this is like some major stuff. For example, somebody like Shaffy Bello who is in her fifties; you know keeping somebody like that awake all night, is not easy.

At some point, by the time you get them back to set, they are already dozing off, and you will need to get them back into character, and this takes a lot of time, before you can actually go ahead and film. When I say we film 12 hours, we don’t shoot at a stretch! Those 12 hours or so, could actually be two or four scenes max and these things take a lot of time to film. ” Dr Mo explained.

Featuring stars like Shaffy Bello, Mercy Aigbe, Gideon Okeke, Muna Abii and Benedicta Gafah, Obsession is a movie about John and Ashley, whose cracks in their marriage is widened by the arrival of their strange neighbor Chloe. Ashley tries to befriend her, but unknown to Ashley, Chloe has been seeing a psychologist for body dysmorphia.