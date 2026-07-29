BBNaija: ‘Step up your game’ – Sheba mocks Tram’s ‘toasting’ skills

By Enitan Abdultawab

Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate Sheba has playfully criticised fellow housemate Tram’s flirting skills after revealing that she never realised he had been trying to woo her.

The exchange came during a late-night conversation after Sheba disclosed that she is a single mother. Surprised by the revelation, Tram asked after seeing photos of her son, “So you have a kid?”

“Yeah,” Sheba replied.

Reacting with amusement, Tram said, “I have been toasting someone’s mother?”

Sheba, however, insisted his approach lacked conviction.

“If that thing you’re doing is toasting, you need to step up your game,” she replied.

The conversation followed Tram’s earlier claim that he had been making romantic advances toward Sheba since they entered the Big Brother house.

Sheba is a broadcaster from Plateau State. She likes travelling, trying out new things and hosting events. Tram, on the other hand, is a YouTuber and author who enjoys boxing, working out and “feeding” his brain.