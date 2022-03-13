If somebody is deft at managing multiple work schedules in the hospitality and real estate industry and still finding time for a meeting with a large circle of friends in the evening, or working out at the gym, it’s Victor Aruwah.

The retired United States Army is also a recent recipient of Civilian Service Achievement Medal in Germany.

After fifteen years of admirable service in the US Army and many successes later in his life, Victor Aruwah speaks about his life in the hospitality and real estate industry and the joy and hard work of being a managerial personality.

“My normal day is always planned. I follow a schedule depending on what activities has been planned for the day with the most dominant routine involving meeting with my kitchen and room service staff,” he said.



Victor Aruwah is as active in his other endeavours outside his professional environment being the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hotel Kurvilla Sickingen Landstuhl, a luxurious hotel in Germany.

He is a budding writer and a public speaker expert on finance and investment as well a real estate investment.

“I’ll be publishing my book “When Grace Suspend The Rules” which will capture my many failures, successes and above all the Incredible grace of God in my life. I go to the gym because I believe that physical fitness matters. Playing the guitar has been a regular habit for me for some years.” he says.

Victor Aruwah is also friends with popular millionaire socialite, Obi Cubana, “My work round the clock as a hotelier and real estate developer, so I try to find sufficient time to meet friends in Germany or in Nigeria,” he said.

On his choice of books, motivational books interest him more than fiction. “I am currently reading a book in management,” he added.

Victor Aruwah’s infectious energy is immediately apparent, and he makes it a point in life to find the most joy in everything he does, even in hard work.

And, his philosophy in life? “I religiously follow the saying that one must think big in life and work hard.

