Mr. Seth Kome

Delta businessman and philanthropist Mr. Seth Kome, popularly known as oraclebarman has described sex workers in Nigeria as possessed beings.

He disclosed this during an entertainment show at Seth hotel Asaba.

According to him, the rate of sex workers in Nigeria is increasing daily.

He noted that the majority of the sex workers are possessed with an evil spirit.

“The rate of prostitution in our country is increasing daily.

“Our young girls who are our future wives and mothers are getting involved.

“Majority of our men are the ones patronizing them but the truth be told, Nigeria prostitutes are possessed.

“We must stop patronizing them for the safety of our generation.

“Marriages are facing difficulties as a result of the high rate of prostitution which married men are patronizing.

“Prostitution will reduce if our men stop patronizing them.

“If deliverance is to be conducted on them now, you will see them confessing,”. he said