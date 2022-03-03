By Benjamin Njoku

Popular film maker, Miracle Nduka who made his directorial debut with the 2014 movie, “Walk to Redemption” has reflected on his journey into Nollywood, describing it as “adventurous, fulfilling and one that is devoid of bad memories.”

Nduka began his career as an actor before he later veered into directing films after realizing his strength lies in the craft.

Known for blockbuster movies like “Dinta (Hunter),” “Change”, “The Painter”, “Christabel,” “3 Idiots”, “The contract” and “Lost in Love”, Nduka is not just a successful director and producer, but also, a cinematographer and editor par excellence.

The film director said his dream while growing up was to stand in front of the camera, but with the passage of time, he realized he has a stronger passion for directing films.

“I started from amateur script writing to acting. I imagined myself adorning the big screens, being in the forefront of things, but as time evolved, I began understanding myself better. I began to get in touch with my real self, then I understood that there’s this passion in me that wants to see a project come to life, a part of me that wants to see that a script is transformed from mere words to reality, becoming something that people can relate with.”

“I actually flipped from acting to directing when I took up the role of directing my first film “Walk to Redemption” which was shot in Kaduna in 2014. That film was an eye opener for me, it was really challenging. Following the result of that project, I got to understand that acting was not really where my passion lies but a pathway to finding my calling. Acting became a hobby which gave me excitement but deep down I wanted more,” Nduka narrated.

Asked if he’s fulfilled working behind the camera, Nduka responded in the affirmative, adding “Every stage in life comes with its challenges, particularly being a film director in this space called Nigeria.”

Continuing, he added: “My experience working behind the camera is actually the fun of being able to commit my creative ideas into technical abilities and see that those technical abilities are put in play in such a way that I am able to bring a story to life.”

Nduka said he started his career from directing stage plays in churches and theatres back then in Niger State, before he moved to Kaduna and later Abuja, where the drama group which he then founded was usually invited to perform at church programmes. He later delved into directing films, leading the production of his first feature film in 2014. Since then Nduka has not looked back in his quest to stand out in his profession. He is currently working on a series of interesting films slated to be released this year. Best known for directing “Change”, a jungle justice/social justice short film that went viral globally in 2017., Nduka also produced and directed ‘Dinta (Hunter)’, a 2019 short film which featured on Amazon Prime video. The film was nominated in the Short Film category at the 10th edition of the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) and made it through to the quarter finals.

Nduka has also displayed his directorial expertise in the music industry where he has shot a series of international standard music videos which has shown on TVs across Africa and the globe at large.

Founder and creative director of YET Films Productions, Nduka is also a team member of Krystal Filmworks, a film production company based in Lagos, where he was part of some hit productions like “Dark Spotlight”, “Joca”, “A place called forward” among others.