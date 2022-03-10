The leading global accreditation body, the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) has on Sunday extended the accreditation of all business degree programmes of Lagos Business School (LBS). This reaccreditation, which is valid for five years, reaffirms LBS premier status as being the only business school in Nigeria and one of eight in Africa to be accredited by AACSB.

While congratulating each institution on their achievement, the Executive Vice President and Chief Accreditation Officer of AACSB, Stephanie M. Bryant said; “Every AACSB-accredited school has demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curricula development, and student learning. The intense peer-review process exemplifies their commitment to quality business education.”

AACSB has for more than a century been synonymous with the highest standards in business education. It is a global nonprofit association for the business education industry providing quality assurance, business education intelligence, and learning and development services to over 1,700 member organizations and more than 840 accredited business schools worldwide. It is the largest global business education network, linking students, academia, and businesses to advance the cause of business education around the world.

Commenting on the milestone, the Dean of LBS, Professor Chris Ogechie stated that “by the feat of the AACSB Re-accreditation, Lagos Business School has once more distinguished itself as a management education provider of high repute in Africa.

”The reaccreditation is an external validation of our excellent quality; our goal through our MBA programmes and other executive programmes to develop responsible leaders who are solving Africa’s social and institutional business problems”.

The accreditation is international in scope and reach, and AACSB works under the belief that accredited schools should be of the highest standard and reflect changing trends and innovation in business education. Its accreditation process reflects this commitment to foster engagement, acceleration, innovation and amplifies impact on business education and demands business schools to perform at the highest level continually.