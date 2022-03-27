Hanan, the youngest of President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughters, and her husband, Mohammed Turad Sha’aban, have welcomed their first child.

The graduate of digital photography delivered a baby boy in Turkey on Sunday, March 20.

The excited father, Mohammed, shared the good news on his Instagram page.

He wrote, “My wife and I have been blessed with a baby boy! Alhamdulillah. We have named him Muhammad Zayd. (Hibbu Raulallah).”

The couple got married in September 2020. Hanan’s husband is the son of a former lawmaker, Mahmud Sani Sha’aban, who was a member of the House of Representatives and a friend of President Buhari. Their wedding ceremony was historic. It was the first-ever wedding ceremony held inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja. It also witnessed two Juma’at prayers at Aso Rock on the day, one for the regular Friday prayers and the second for the wedding in order to respect protocols occasioned by Covid-19.

Hanan graduated with a First Class in digital photography in December 2019 from Ravensbourne University, London. In 2017, she held an exhibition in Abuja, tagged, ‘Innovation by Hanna’, where she showed some of her projects. The event attracted top names in government and industry’s A-list. The mother of one was lauded for contributing to changing the perception about photography, which is no longer for drop outs and the less-privileged in the society, but for the highly talented.

Her husband, Muhammad, holds the title, Wakilin Tudun Wadan Zazzau. His father, who holds the title of Dan Buram of Zazzau, has a very long and robust political relationships with President Buhari since their days at the defunct All Nigerian Political Party (ANPP) to the present day at All Progressives Party (APC).