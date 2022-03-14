By Vincent Ujumadu

Another gunmen attack has taken place in Nnewi South local government area of Anambra State barely one week after a similar incident claimed 16 lives at Ebenebe, in Awka North local government area.

It was gathered that the gunmen stormed the venue of the burial ceremony and targeted vigilante operatives who were providing security at the venue.

According to a source in the area, the gunmen later headed to Utuh community in the same local government area where they attacked an office used by the local vigilante and set it ablaze. It also gathered that they abducted one person and his whereabouts was still unknown.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga who confirmed the incident said the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Echeng Echeng has ordered the combing of the area for the gunmen.

Ikenga said: “Although no notification was given to the Police about the burial, information received revealed that the Vigilante operatives in the community were invited.

“Further details received showed that the miscreants arrived at the venue of the ceremony and started shooting sporadically in an attempt to disarm the vigilante operatives.

“The hoodlums also attacked Utuh Viligante office, where they abducted one person and set the Vigilante Operational vehicle ablaze.”

The PPRO said the command has urged residents of the area to help the police with information that would aid the ongoing investigation.