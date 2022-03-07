By Gabriel Olawale

Former Senatorial Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state, Princess Abiodun Oyefusi has called on leadership of all political parties in the country to implement the United Nations resolution over gender equality.

Oyefusi made this call while reacting to the rejection of gender equality Bill at the National Assembly on Monday morning.

It would be recalled that the bill aimed at giving women equal chances in elective and non-elective positions has suffered a serious setback at the National Assembly.

The Senatorial Candidate noted that the discrimination against women is condemnable and this is alarming when compared to other countries.

She described as injustice the non-compliance of Nigeria with the UN resolutions regarding women involvement in politics.

The PDP Chieftain explained that the resolution explicitly advocated for 35% requirement for women but this has been overlooked for a long time.

She, therefore, called for affirmative action in the passage of the 35 percent and that the amendment should not be considered at state level until included.

“All political parties must stop paying lip slip to gender equality and implement the resolution of the United Nations for the purpose of development.

“I was astonished when the Bill advocating a special seat for women at the green chambers was voted against.

“The discrimination against women is condemnable and this is alarming when compared to what is obtainable in other countries.

“Non-compliance of Nigeria with the UN resolutions regarding women involvement in politics is not only barbaric but an injustice.

“The United Nations resolution explicitly advocated for 35% requirement for women but this has been overlooked for a long time.

“I am using this opportunity to call for the affirmative action in the passage of the 35% and that the amendment should not be considered at state level until included.” She stated.

Meanwhile, Princess Oyefusi called on the womenfolk to come out en masse condemning the decision of the National Assembly on the gender equality bill.

She stressed the need for women to be given equal chances like their men counterparts, adding that women are being used as tissue paper by men to achieve their political ambitions.