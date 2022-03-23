By Chinedu Adonu

Hon. Simon Oshi, a House of Representatives aspirant for Awgu, Aniri, Oji Federal Constituency, for the 2023 general election, has pledged to develop the constituency if elected.

Hon Oshi said that if given the opportunity, would attract development projects that would transform the constituency to look like London.

Oshi made this known Wednesday in Enugu when he officially declared his intention to run for the Green Chambers, during a town hall meeting with PDP members from Awgu local government area at the Royal Palace, Hotel.

The House of Reps hopeful said that the incumbent, Hon. Toby Okechukwu is doing well but that he would surpass his achievement and change the face of the constituency.

“Okechukwu is doing perfectly well but because it is a competition, I decided to join the race and I’ll turn the constituency to London if elected, ” he said.

He said that he is a youth and has the capacity to do better than Okechukwu, promising to do only two tenures and give way for others.

Because of his youthful disposition, Oshi said he would open to all and receive calls personally and give listening ears to his people especially the youths.

He argued that since 1999 Nigeria returned to civil democracy, Aninri has never had a person in the Green Chambers, thus he wants to run.

Asked how he would go to the Green Chambers whereas Senator Ike Ekweremadu who has been representing his zone since 2003 hails from the same Aninri local government, he said he was aware but that Aninri has never been to the House of Representatives.