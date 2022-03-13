By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, weekend called on the member representing Afikpo North/South Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Iduma Igariwey Enwo, to desist from parading himself as the Governor of the State.

The Party, in a statement released by its Publicity Secretary in Abakalikii,

Ogbuatu Chidi Simbad, which described the development as broad daylight insanity, called on the House of Representative member to tread with caution and stop using the prefix, “His Excellency”, before his name.

According to him, “The good people of Ebonyi State are fully determined to defend the mandate, which they gave to His Excellency, Engr Chief David Nweze Umahi within the length breath of the law, if he continues to parade himself in this unlawful manner.”

The statement read in part: “The attention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ebonyi State has been drawn to a broad daylight insanity and arrogation of the title “His Excellency” by Idu Igariwey to his name, who claims to be Governor.

“Ordinarily, we would have elected to remain calm but we see the need to make some clarifications as thus:

“That Idu Igariwey is not the Governor of Ebonyi State and can never be as no one has ever become Governor of a State through appointment, since the return of democracy in Nigeria and as such should desist forthwith, from arrogating himself the title, Governor of Ebonyi State.

“That if Idu Igariwey has the interest to contest which is not possible, hence it is not the turn of Ebonyi South to produce the next Governor of Ebonyi State, he should, first of all, resign his elective position as Member representing Afikpo North/Afikpo South Federal Constituency at the green chamber.

“That he (Idu) should know that the office of the Governor is not for loafers and dementias but for men of great character, honour and will power to take their immediate society to the next level.

“That we are very much aware of the frustration that he (Idu) lost the grip of his constituents as a result of his brutish lifestyle and as such his desire to remain in power after 2023 election became truncated.

“We are using this opportunity to remind Mr idu Idariwe and those misleading him that Ebonyi State still have an active Governor, His Excellency, Engr Chief David Nweze Umahi Fnse, fnate, whose tenure will end come 2023.

“Henceforth, he should desist from arrogating himself, the name His Excellency and granting of press releases as the Governor of Ebonyi State.

“That we only have one Governor and he is His Excellency, Engr. Chief David Nweze Umahi FNSE FNATE who is the progressive leader of APC Ebonyi State, Governor of Ebonyi State, Chairman South East Governor’s forum and Co-Chairman South South Governor’s forum.”

